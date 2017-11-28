Sky and Dolby have collaborated "to combine live and VOD workflows" so the Cat Deeley-hosted Sky One TV show, which sees 30 UK artists sing a cappella for a chance to release a single in time for Christmas, could be broadcast on Sky One Ultra HD in the Dolby Atmos surround sound format.

Sky is already broadcasting 124 live Premier League games in 4K and Atmos, so the expansion of the two technologies into other genres and Sky channels is promising.

Sky's Atmos content is available for free to Sky Q customers with a 2TB Sky Q Silver set-top box, compatible Ultra HD TV and Atmos speaker set-up.

Rather than having to wait for content to download first, Sky Q customers can watch live (simultaneously with HD and SD channels) or set to record.

