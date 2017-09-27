None of us can escape the ravages of time. Eventually our muscle function will degrade, our bodies will decay and we will become worm-food, or ascend (or descend) to some form of afterlife. The jury's still out on the last part.

So, while we're all still kicking about on Earth, we should all take some time to enjoy some quality televisions (such as these) - but what if you can't hear it very well? Sennheiser's new headphones are a solution.

They come in two varieties, the RS 5000 and RS 2000. Both headphones have three hearing profiles to enhance television, movies or music - each affects low-frequency and high-frequency sound to some degree.

There's also a "Speech Intelligibility function" that apparently makes speech clearer and easier to understand by reducing TV background noise that may interfere with dialogue - this can be used in conjunction with the hearing profiles.

Both pairs of headphones are wireless, with the RS 2000 having a claimed battery life of nine hours and the RS 5000 having a longer 12 hours of use.

If you'd prefer to use your own headphones, perhaps because they're one of our recommended pairs, you can use the £180 Flex 5000 wireless audio system - essentially a dongle you plug your own headphones into that gives you access to Sennheiser's hearing profiles.

The RS 5000 cost £230, while the RS 2000 is £160.

MORE

November 2017 issue on sale now!

Best headphone deals - in-ear, over-ear, wireless and more

11 heroic tech failures, from Betamax to HD DVD

MQA audio: What is it? How can you get it?

Shure announces first Bluetooth in-ears and offers wireless to existing pairs

Bose's new noise-cancelling headphones support Google Assistant