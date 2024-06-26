Sennheiser's five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar is back down to its lowest price ever

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a brilliant Dolby Atmos soundbar that impressed us when we reviewed it in late 2022. Even though the Sonos Arc and the now discontinued Sony HT-A7000 have grabbed most of the attention during this bar's lifetime, it has always been a solid performer.

The biggest turnoff with the Sennheiser was that it cost a fair bit more than some of its rivals, especially as the comparable Sony and Sonos 'bars have seen frequent price cuts. The good news is that Ambeo Soundbar Plus is back down to £899 at Amazon, its lowest price since the Cyber Monday sales at the end of Autumn 2023.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus £1299 £899 at Amazon (save £400)

Sennheiser's Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious sound field, excellent musical ability, and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are several different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.

Also available for £899 at Richer Sounds

The Ambeo Plus is Sennheiser's 'middle child' soundbar – there is the larger Ambeo Soundbar Max and the smaller Ambeo Soundbar Mini on either side of it, size-wise. It measures 105cm in width (less than the Sonos Arc and Sony A7000 'bars) and weighs just 6.3kg, making it far easier to move and position than Sennheiser's larger soundbar.

Inside this stylish soundbar are seven full-range aluminium drivers and a pair of dedicated woofers. Two drivers are upward firing to provide the overhead Dolby Atmos sound – they perform well and certainly show how spacious the Ambeo sounds. During the review process, the Soundbar Plus impressed us with its dramatic height and scale of sound, giving it true cinematic appeal.

It's also musically talented, as vocals are given a touch of sparkle and depth, and orchestral movie scores are presented with the grand scale we look for. Overall, the Sennheiser delivers a warm and big-scale sound, which means it can hold its own against any similarly-priced rival.

Moving onto connectivity, the Ambeo Plus has eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket along with two HDMI passthrough connections. However, these are only HDMI 2.0 sockets so they unfortunately don't support gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, ALLM or VRR. Despite this, it's worth noting that some other 'bars such as the Arc don't have any HDMI passthrough connectors at all.

The Ambeo Plus has an automatic calibration setup that tailors the sound to your room. All the controls and settings for the 'bar can be accessed via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which you can stream music through.

Looking to give your home cinema sound a well-needed boost? You can now pick up the five-star Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus for £899 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review

Our picks for the best soundbars: options for every budget, recommended by our experts

And all of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars available: tried and tested by our review team