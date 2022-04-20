Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds leak fully on Amazon – and their price is surprisingly welcome

Sennheiser's next premium true wireless earbuds appear to have leaked on Amazon UK.

The highly anticipated Momentum True Wireless 3, which the German audio brand recently teased would launch this month, have popped up as a listing on Amazon. While the earbuds aren't currently available to buy – the listing shows them as "temporarily out of stock" – the product page does seemingly shed a whole lot of light on the Momentum True Wireless 3's design and price.

It's the latter that first catches our eye. While the Momentum True Wireless 2 and first-gen originals both launched at £279 ($299 / AU$499), the Amazon page lists the new, third-gen iteration at £219.99 (around $279 / AU$400). That undercuts not only the previous launch prices of the Momentum model but also, more importantly, that of the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 (which arrived last year at £250 / $280 / AU$450 albeit are now available for £189 / $248 / AU$336).

With the Sonys and other best wireless earbuds rivals such as the AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds all closer to the £200 ($250 / AU$360) mark, this price realignment could be Sennheiser appreciating that it needs to be more price-competitive to remain at the top of a market that's as crowded as it's ever been. And really, that's great news for the consumer.

The listing also appears to reveal specs, such as support for aptX Apdative Bluetooth, which is one of the latest Qualcomm Bluetooth codecs to market and essentially combines the sound quality of aptX HD with the low-latency of aptX Low Latency. That trumps the aptX support of their predecessor.

(Image credit: Sennheiser / Amazon)

According to the product page, the Momentum True Wireless 3 boast next-generation adaptive noise-cancellation that "monitors noise level in your surroundings to optimize noise cancellation performance". The Transparency Mode returns, allowing you to hear surrounding sounds when you wish to. And sound personalisation via a "guided listening test" is also on the menu for these next-gen Momentums. A choice of presets and an EQ feature to tailor the sound is also available, presumably in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer is at the core of the Momentum True Wireless 3's engineering, too.

There's good news in the endurance department too: battery life is still seven hours from the buds, but this time the charging case takes the total playtime to 28 as opposed to 21 hours. QI wireless charging support is a welcome inclusion too.

The listing also shows the new Sennheiser buds coming in three colour options as opposed to two this time, with white and black being joined by a new graphite finish (pictured top). The earbud design looks more or less familiar, though the Momentum True Wireless 3 appear to adopt the more angular form of some of the company's recent earbuds, such as the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless, rather than the circular housing of previous Momentums.

And that, folks, is pretty much it until we get official confirmation of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and their availability. If the details provided on the Amazon listing prove correct, which we believe is likely, we could well be just days away from hearing Sennheiser's best and most competitive premium true wireless earbuds yet.

MORE:

Sennheiser teases cheaper Ambeo soundbar and Momentum True Wireless 3 for 2022

The best wireless earbuds you can buy

AirPods Pro 2 rumour round-up: release date, price, design and leaks