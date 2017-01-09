Sennheiser has launched a new pair of wireless in-ear headphones at CES 2017. The Momentum in-ear wireless headphones are attached to a neckband, but connect to your devices wirelessly via aptX Bluetooth. They're an exciting launch because they're the wireless version of the all-conquering, Award-winning (and wired) Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones.

There's an integrated microphone, so you can use them to take calls, and a three-button remote for playback. They can also connect to two devices at once.

The Momentum in-ear wireless headphones will be available later this year, priced £170.

The company also has two more wireless over-ear headphones - the HD4.50BTNC and HD4.40BT. Both are closed back and aptX Bluetooth connected.

Sennheiser says the headphones have a battery life of 25 hours, but using the active noise-cancelling built-in to the HD4.50BTNC drops that to 19 hours.

The HD4.40BT is priced £170, while the HD4.50BTNC will be available in February, with the price to be confirmed.

