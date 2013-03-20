Scandyna's iconic SmallPod and MiniPod speakers are now available with built-in apt-X Bluetooth for wireless music streaming from PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The SmallPods cost £599 a pair, the MiniPods £299. Both versions are available now in gloss red, white or black.

Power output on the SmallPod is 2 x 40W, while the MiniPods deliver 2 x 20W. Both come with a mini remote control, an analogue 3.5mm input and spiked feet. Wall brackets are optional.

