Save £50 on the best portable Bluetooth speaker with this Prime Day deal

Prime Day has started and don't be thinking it's all about Amazon shifting stock that nobody wants (OK, there might be some of that too).

In amongst the best Prime Day deals that are truly worthy of your attention, we've spotted a big saving on what is our number one ranked Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5.

JBL knows a thing or two about delivering great sound from a portable, compact speaker and you can find out for yourself for just £69.99 (down from £119.99) courtesy of this Prime Day deal on the Flip 5.

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker £119.99 £69.99 (save £50)

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as you can expect for this sort of money, you’ll be hard-pressed to better the JBL Flip 5. It's waterproof and delivers 12 hours of life from one fast charge over USB-C.



The Flip 5 is marginally bigger and heavier than its elder sibling, but we hardly notice the difference. The new racetrack-shaped driver hiding under its jacket is 4mm wider in diameter – 44mm from 40mm – and the Flip 5 also features 20W of amplification, so you also get an extra 4W of power over the Flip 4.

JBL claims the Flip 5 is waterproof to an IPX7 rating. This means you should be able to submerge it in water at a depth of one metre for 30 minutes. There’s no cover for the USB-C charging port and though it is waterproofed, it isn’t tested against salt or sand ingress at the beach.

And it sounds great for the price making it an excellent proposition, especially at this new low price in the Prime Day sales.