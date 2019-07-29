Save £190 on this 43-inch Philips 4K TV with Ambilight

If you're a fan of Philips' Ambilight TV tech, which emits coloured light to create a more immersive viewing experience, you're in for a treat.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Philips 43PUS7303 by £190. That means you can pick up this 43-inch 4K LCD TV for a wallet-friendly £410, down from £600. That's a saving of 32%.

On paper, Philips' mid-tier, 2018 model looks like a solid blend of performance and features. As well as 3-sided Ambilight tech, it offers HDR support and four HDMI inputs.

The stylish set also runs Android TV, meaning there should be a good selection of apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Freeview Play.

If you're on the hunt for a modestly-sized TV with the power to upgrade your everyday viewing, the 43PUS7303 could be worth considering, especially with this extra saving.

What Hi-Fi? sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, What Hi-Fi? is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

Philips 43PUS7303 43-inch 4K Ambilight TV £600 £410 at Amazon This discounted 43-inch 4K TV features Philips' immersive Ambilight technology, 4 HDMI inputs and HDR support. At 43 inches it's a good option where space is at a premium and you don't want to spend a fortune.View Deal

MORE:

The best TV deals: 4K, OLED, QLED, HDR

HDR: What is it? How can you get it?