Save on Sony XM3 over-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of not one but two pairs of Award-winning Sony headphones....

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped back to £96 at Amazon, which is £20 cheaper than they were on Black Friday and a £124 saving on the original RRP.

Prefer plush over-ear wireless headphones? The Sony WH-1000XM3 are now down to only £179 – a whopping £151 off the original £330 RRP.

Sony XM3 headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £96 at Amazon (save £124)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the 2021 XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they're still earbuds to consider. Price applies to black and silver finishes.

Sony WH-1000XM3 £195 £179 at Amazon (save £16)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are all-round brilliant performers offering natural sound, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort. They've been trumped by the 2021 XM4 over-ears but, at this price, the XM3 are an absolute bargain. Price applies to black finish only.

The WH-1000XM3 are 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award winners. They deliver an exceptional performance that is bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

They don't quite match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the WH-1000XM4, but a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains decent. They're comfortable enough to wear all day, too.

We've seen them drop a tad lower than £179 on occasion, but this deal gets you an excellent all-round pair of wireless ANC headphones – and for a lot less than the newer XM4 model.

It's a similar story when it comes to the WF-1000XM3 earbuds. They might not be Sony's 'latest and greatest', that's the WF-1000M4, but they can still go toe-to-toe with most rivals.

First and foremost, they sound great. They're crisp, vibrant, and overflowing with musicality. Plus, their active noise-cancellation helps to ground you squarely in the moment, focused on what you're listening to and not the outside world.

Outside of missing water-resistance or luxury features like aptX HD support, the XM3 earbuds are about as good as you can get for £96.

