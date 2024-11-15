Save £1600 on the "cheapest truly native 4K laser projector" – a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year, no less

Sony's VPL-XW5000ES is our favourite projector and just yesterday was awarded our prestigious Product of the Year award in its category. So we are beyond pleased to report that it is currently heavily discounted this Black Friday deals season.

Launched at £5999, the Sony VPL-XW5000ES is now £4399 at Amazon, although at the time of writing, only one is in stock.

It isn't the end of the world if you miss out, though, as the projector is now £4499 at Richer Sounds thanks to a brand-new price cut. To bag that £100-higher Richer Sounds price, you simply need to sign up for the retailer's VIP program, which is completely free and only takes a minute or so.

So, yes, the Sony beamer is still pricey – but it is actually the "cheapest truly native 4K laser projector the home cinema world has ever seen", so by that merit this even lower price is all the more impressive.

You can get cheaper 4K projectors, but none that boast the VPL-XW5000ES's native 4K resolution and laser lighting. Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its new 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

The image it creates is spectacular. Our in-house testing experts said in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it "redefines projector expectations at its price". It earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides: There’s no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world to be fair but is desirable, and the two HDMI connections do support 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K – only 1080p.

Otherwise, we have very few complaints. This is a highly desirable projector – priced as such, of course, albeit more palatable now thanks to this discount. Now £4399 at Amazon, it is incredible value for anyone looking to start or upgrade their home cinema.

