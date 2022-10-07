Apple AirPods Pro slashed to $169 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's flagship version of its AirPod earbuds, the AirPods Pro, is on sale right now at Amazon for 32 per cent or $80 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $170. This is a great deal ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we'd be surprised if it was beaten during Amazon's event which runs over the 11th and 12th of October.

The AirPods Pro is an excellent, five-star pair of earbuds we call supremely comfortable, first-class with active noise-canceling, and capable of outputting a balanced, relaxed sound in our review. If you are in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, take a look at this AirPods Pro deal.

If you are in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds packed with excellent noise-canceling that offer up a balanced, engaging sound, look no further than the AirPods Pro on sale for just $170 at Amazon.

Apple calls the AirPods the most popular headphones in the world, but the original AirPods have always had sound quality and fit limitations. Enter the AirPods Pro, which not only bring massive upgrades to sound quality but also offer up a very non-invasive fit suitable for almost anyone.

AirPods Pro sound balanced and easygoing, making them a fine listening experience for any kind of music. There is great noise-cancelling in these earbuds, too, so you can always use the AirPods Pro to escape a crowded office or bustling train.

The AirPods Pro will last around five hours on a single charge; place them back in their carrying case for a power up and you can get another 19 hours of battery life. AirPods Pro come with all the premium features you would expect, too, such as spatial audio support, robust Siri integration, and the same powerful H1 chip that powers the second- and third-generation AirPods.

While AirPods Pro might not be the very best in-ears for those without Apple devices, if you are already in that ecosystem, these are excellent earbuds – and they are currently going for an excellent price on Amazon.

