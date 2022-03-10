Save 32% on Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds ahead of new pair launching in April

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 picked up a well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award in 2020 and are still some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. So we're only too happy to inform you that Amazon has just slashed £91 off the asking price, leaving them with an attractive price tag of just £189!

These premium true wireless buds boast excellent active noise-cancelling, a musical, dynamic sound and a light, comfortable design. With a 30 per cent discount right now, they really are a steal.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 (white) £280 £189 at Amazon (save £91)

Grab these What Hi-Fi? Award-winning true wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling for only £189 at Amazon, as long as the white colourway suits. Prime members get free delivery, too.

In our Momentum True Wireless 2 review, we praised their "refined, mature sound", lightweight and comfortable build and breezy user experience at their £280 RRP. Build quality is superb (as one would expect from Sennheiser) and the outer surface of each earpiece doubles as a touch capacitive control pad, which can be used to carry out various functions from handling playback to activating Google Assistant or Siri.

A feature-packed spec sheet includes Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX connectivity, active noise cancelling, customisable controls, a seven-hour battery life (plus another 21 hours of charge from the case) and Sennheiser's intuitive Smart Control app.

You should note that this heavy discount comes just weeks before the arrival of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in April, which the company recently teased alongside a cheaper Ambeo soundbar.

Details of the successors to the Momentum True Wireless 2 are still tantalisingly slim on the ground, but at its recent virtual Consumer Innovation briefing, Sennheiser promised “remarkable sound, advanced ANC and a new innovative design”. We shouldn't expect a price below £250 either. Will they have what it takes to pinch the crown from the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM4? We can't wait to find out.

In the meantime, though, there's a top bargain to be had on the previous Award winners.

