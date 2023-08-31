Samsung has unveiled a bunch of new energy-saving features for its TVs

Samsung has announced a new AI Energy Saving mode that will be coming to a number of its TVs.

This new Energy Saving mode is stated to reduce energy usage by 23 per cent compared to standard modes, stats based on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K 65QN800C TV.

The feature will be powered by Samsung’s SmartThings app and essentially serves as a remote control for your entire home. The app works with Matter, a connectivity standard supported by more than 280 companies and a wide variety of different products and appliances.

The new AI Energy Saving mode works by using a TV’s built-in processor and sensors to analyse your surroundings in real time, adjusting relevant settings to save energy usage accordingly.

SmartThings users can open the app, activate AI Energy Saving Mode and your TV’s processor will sort the rest. The 3D Map View also allows you to monitor and manage the energy consumption of all of your compatible devices, not just TVs.

The new Energy Saving mode works around two key principles, Environment Adaptive Brightness and Content Adaptive Brightness.

Environment Adaptive Brightness involves using the TV's built-in light sensor to adjust the brightness of the screen depending on the light conditions of your viewing environment.

Users can also take advantage of advanced motion sensors which automatically dim the brightness of the screen when it detects no viewer activity for over two hours.

Content Adaptive Brightness uses the TV’s processor to analyse on-screen motion and dynamically adjust the brightness of scenes.

Samsung says that its new AI Energy Saving mode is available on 2023 Smart TV models (CU7000 or above) and 2023 Lifestyle TV (LS03C).

We’ve reached out to Samsung for a rundown of all the TV models that will be able to take advantage of this new Energy Saving functionality. We’ll report back when we hear more.

