Samsung 2023 OLED TV lineup: everything you need to know

2023 is set to be a big year for Samsung TVs . The Korean tech giant has announced a slew of QD-OLED, Neo QLED and MicroLED models in an effort to get the jump on rivals such as LG and give consumers what they want – bigger and better displays.

Below, we’ll take you through the new Samsung 4K and 8K TVs including the mighty S95C – the company’s flagship QD-OLED TV. We’ll also delve into Samsung’s latest TV tech, from whizzy AI picture enhancement to new gaming features and the upgraded Tizen smart TV interface.

Towards the bottom of this page, you'll find a full breakdown of the Samsung 2023 TV lineup. But first, let's break down some of the big headlines…

Next-gen QD-OLED TVs in new sizes

We awarded Samsung’s first-ever Quantum Dot OLED TV – the 2022 S95B – five stars, calling it a “dazzling debut”. Emboldened by its success, Samsung has unveiled two new QD-OLED TVs for 2023 – the flagship S95C and the more affordable S90C. Both will be available in the same 55-inch and 65-inch sizes as last year’s S95B, along with a new ‘ultra-large’ 77-inch size.

The S95C is kitted out with Samsung Display's second-gen QD-OLED panel, made with a new ‘OLED HyperEfficient EL’ material that enables a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. If true, the S95C could go head-to-head with the latest LG G3 OLED TV, which is said to top out at a similar level.

Samsung has also blessed the S95C with a custom-designed Neural Quantum Processor 4K that apparently delivers “unrivalled brightness, vivid colour mapping and smart 4K upscaling with AI detail restoration”.​​

With a higher-than-average 144Hz refresh rate, a specified response time of 0.1 milliseconds, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, the S95C and S90C should be good choices for gamers.

The S95C boasts a couple of aesthetic differences compared to its S90C sibling, most notably a slimmer One Connect box and the ability to be mounted flush against a wall. It also gets a 70-watt 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker setup with both up-firing and down-firing drivers present.

The more affordable S90C makes do with a chunkier One Connect box, two down-firing drivers and a pared-back version of Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system, called Object Tracking Sound Lite.

Want to lower your energy bill? Both of the company’s new QD-OLED TVs are said to be up to 25% more power efficient than the 2022 models.

Mini LED TVs that apparently turn SDR into HDR

Want Samsung’s brightest-ever TV? The flagship QN900C Neo QLED Mini LED-lit TV, pictured above, features 8K resolution, a 14-bit backlight and a peak brightness of up to a whopping 4000 nits. The 2023 model will offer improved contrast thanks to 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Shape Adaptive Light algorithms.

Prefer 4K to 8K? The QN95C – Samsung’s top 4K Neo QLED TV for 2023 – has a redesigned power board that results in bezels that are less than 20mm thick. Furthermore, the sleek new design removes the need for an external connection box.

Both the QN900C and QN95C use clever AI trickery in an effort to tease out every last drop of detail. They also boast Samsung’s ‘Auto HDR Remastering’ algorithm which uses ‘AI deep learning’ to add High Dynamic Range effects ( HDR ) to Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content in real-time, and on a scene-by-scene basis. If it works as Samsung claims, older SDR movies and TV shows should look brighter and livelier.

As you might know, there’s already a debate about whether TV makers have the right to meddle with a creator’s intent by adding a dollop of (potentially unnecessary) HDR polish to a timeless classic… but hey, you can always switch it off in the settings.

Elsewhere, Samsung has quadrupled the number of dimming blocks across its Mini LED lineup, which could virtually eliminate ‘blooming’ (when isolated bright objects on a screen bleed into darker areas due to poor backlight performance). Fingers crossed.

(Slightly) upgraded gaming features

With next-gen consoles still flying off the shelves, it’s no surprise that much of Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup is designed to target gamers.

The updated Samsung Gaming Hub (‘as standard’ on almost all new Samsung smart TVs) provides access to a growing number of cloud gaming streaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and Utomik. Players can also stream in 4K resolution and see other content at the same time.

The 2023 upgrades include an enhanced ‘GameBar 3.0’ with MiniMap Sharing and Virtual Aim Point. MiniMap enables players to see a handy map of their game at-a-glance on any display, while Virtual Aim Point promises “more noticeable crosshairs” in first-person shooters, making it easier to slot your enemy with a single bullet.

Committed PC gamer? It’s worth noting that the top-of-the-range S95C is thought to be the first OLED TV with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. That should result in lower input latency, and thus smoother gaming, when playing supported games.

Tizen 7.0 gets new smart features

Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup runs on an updated version of the company’s (excellent) Tizen operating system. Tizen 7.0 is said to boast a host of “new and updated features, including 3D Map View, Chat Together and ConnecTime”.

In other words, Samsung has made it easier to enter a live chat ‘watchalong’ session and share your views on, say, a particular cast member’s acting, transfer video calls from your Samsung phone/tablet to your shiny new Samsung TV, and control all your SmartThings devices on a room-by-room basis, using a 3D map.

Talking of smart home kit, Samsung has announced that the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be directly built into selected Samsung TVs. That means the likes of the QN900C and QN95C will double up as fuss-free smart home hubs. Nice.

Better sound – with a side of AI

As you might have noticed, the top models in the Samsung 2023 TV lineup aren’t exactly short of AI, and that's the case even when it comes to audio.

The company’s flagship TVs and soundbars boast new ‘AI Sound Remastering’ tech, which remasters audio to ensure that voices are crystal clear, ambient sounds are rich, and each component “has the ideal volume level”. The TVs also have a Q-Symphony feature, which allows compatible soundbars to tap into your TV’s Neural Processor to further enhance audio quality.

Still no Dolby Vision

Unfortunately, Samsung TVs – including the latest 2023 models – lack support for Dolby Vision HDR. The company prefers to stick to its homegrown HDR10+ format, which isn’t as widely adopted but has some unique advantages.

And where are the budget models?

As always, Samsung has used January’s CES tech-stravaganza to spotlight its top-tier TVs. But what about those of us who don’t want to dig deep into our pockets for a new Samsung TV. Well, good news: we fully expect the company to announce a handful of budget-friendly models over the course of the next year including cheaper QLED and Crystal UHD models (‘Crystal UHD’ being the term that Samsung uses to denote entry-level models).

Last year, we were treated to two Crystal UHD’s (BU8000 and BU8500) and we expect it to be a similar story this year. The new models will likely be called CU8000 and CU8500, but there’s no confirmation of that as yet.

Samsung 2023 TV lineup breakdown

So that's the overall technical outlook of Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup, but what about the specific models coming your way this year? Scroll down for a full breakdown of the range, with all of the detail we have so far on each.

You'll notice that we don't yet have pricing or availability for many of these new TVs, but we will update this page with all of that extra info just as soon as Samsung releases it.

Samsung S95C 4K QD-OLED TV

The replacement for the 2022 S95B is Samsung’s newest, brightest and most advanced QD-OLED TV yet. Samsung says it tops out at 2000 nits of brightness, making it an early frontrunner for the brightest OLED TV of 2023, though the LG G3 will certainly have something to say about that.

Gamers are well catered for thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate, 0.1-milisecond response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, 4K support for Nvidia GeForce Now and the Microsoft Xbox cloud gaming app. Sound-wise, the S95C comes with a 70-watt 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker set-up.

Samsung S95C specs:

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Display type: QD-OLED

QD-OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Sound: 70-watt 4.2.2-channel system with Dolby Atmos

70-watt 4.2.2-channel system with Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung S95C pricing:

Samsung QE55S95C

Samsung QE65S95C

Samsung QE77S95C

Samsung S90C 4K QD-OLED TV

The more affordable version of the S95C only has two downfiring drivers and offers a pared-back version of Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system, called Object Tracking Sound Lite. It also features a bulkier One Connect box.

Otherwise, it appears to be largely the same as the S95C, potentially making it the performance-per-pound champ of 2023's new QD-OLED TVs.

Samsung S90C specs:

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Display type: QD-OLED

QD-OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung S90C pricing:

Samsung QE55S90C

Samsung QE65S90C

Samsung QE77S90C

Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung’s flagship 8K TV – the replacement for 2022’s five-star QN900B – features a 14-bit Mini LED backlight and a staggering peak brightness of up to 4000 nits. Pretty eye-searing.

And whereas last year’s QN900B has 36 areas of local dimming control, this year’s QN900C ups that to 1000 areas – that has the potential to be an absolutely massive upgrade in terms of contrast. There’s also Samsung’s Auto HDR Remastering tech, which turns SDR content into HDR.

Samsung QN900C specs:

Sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 98-inch

65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 98-inch Display type: Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution: 8K

8K Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 8K

Neural Quantum Processor 8K Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung QN900C pricing:

Samsung QE65QN900C

Samsung QE75QN900C

Samsung QE85QN900C

Samsung QE98QN900C

Samsung QN800C 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung is expected to launch the step-down QN800C 8K TV at some point in 2023. It’s due to be available in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, but that’s about all we know so far.

Samsung QN800C specs:

Sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch (TBC)

65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch (TBC) Display type: Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution: 8K

8K Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 8K

Neural Quantum Processor 8K Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung QN800C pricing:

Samsung QE65QN800C

Samsung QE75QN800C

Samsung QE85QN800C

Samsung QN95C 4K Neo QLED TV

The QN95C – the replacement for last year’s five-star QN95B – is billed as Samsung’s flagship ‘mass market’ 4K TV for 2023. It sports a neat design that houses all of its connections inside the TV itself (the QN95B used an external box).

Like the QN900C, the QN95C gets 14-bit Mini LED backlighting and Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor. It also has built-in up firing speakers that promise Dolby Atmos sound without a separate soundbar.

Samsung QN95C specs:

Sizes: TBC

TBC Display type: Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution: 4K

4K Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Processor: Neural Quantum Processor

Neural Quantum Processor Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung QN95C pricing:

Samsung QE65QN95C

Samsung QE75QN95C

Samsung QE85QN95C

Samsung QE98QN95C

Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED TV

The step-down model of the QN95C is expected to show its face in 2023. There’s talk of it being available in five sizes (50-inch to 85-inch) but Samsung is yet to confirm anything.

Samsung QN90C specs:

Sizes: 50-inch , 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch ( TBC)

50-inch 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch TBC) Display type: TBC

TBC Resolution: 4K

4K Refresh rate: TBC

TBC Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

Samsung QN90C pricing:

Samsung QE50QN90C

Samsung QE55QN90C

Samsung QE65QN90C

Samsung QE75QN90C

Samsung QE85QN90C

Samsung 2023 Micro LED TVs

Samsung’s 2023 Micro LED TV lineup offers new models ranging from 50- to 140-inches. They can be expanded easily due to their modular design (Micro LED TVs don’t have bezels).

Details are still thin on the ground but Samsung chose to highlight the 76-inch Micro LED CX model, which boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and specified response time of two nanoseconds. Samsung says the CX is the first Micro LED TV that does not need professional installation. Pricing is TBC but don’t expect it to be cheap – Samsung’s cheapest 2022 Micro LED TV, an 89-inch model, came in at $80,000 (around £68,000 / AU$120,000).

Samsung 2023 The Frame TVs

Samsung’s art-friendly QLED TVs had a major overhaul in 2022 and there are no new models expected in 2023. Instead, the company has taken the wraps off a new range of “more realistic” wooden frames, as well as an improved app.