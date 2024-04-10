Samsung's spectacular S95D QD-OLED TV is now available for pre-order

Samsung has set the bar impressively high for televisions in 2024 with its S95D QD-OLED. We recently had this TV in our test room and were extremely impressed by its visual performance, awarding it a five-star review.

For those of you who hope to get your hands on this TV as soon as possible, the good news is that preorders are now live over at Sevenoaks.

On top of this, Samsung is also running an offer where you can register before 20th April and receive a nice £200 discount when purchasing a 2024 TV directly through the Samsung Shop.

The S95D is the third generation of Samsung TV to use the company's QD-OLED technology. It launches for roughly the same price as the previous generation, or perhaps slightly less at the moment, as the 65-inch S95C launched at £3599 whereas the new 65-inch S95D costs £3399 at Sevenoaks.

During testing, we noticed several stark contrasts between the new and previous models. We noticed that watching HDR content reveals a substantial brightness boost over the S95C, making it arguably the brightest OLED screen the TV world has seen yet.

The TV features a new Real Depth Enhancer. This identifies the main subjects of an image and manipulates the way different elements in the image appear, such as subjects or background elements. It does this to create a more three-dimensional look.

There's ample gaming support on board, including 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, HDR game mode offering input lag times as low as just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Regarding HDR format support, S95D is compatible with HDR10, HLG and HDR10+.

The S95D can be pre-ordered now from Sevenoaks and is available in 55-inch (£2499), 65-inch (£3399), and 77-inch (£4599) versions.

