Given the highly competitive nature of the smartphone and TV market, Samsung is not alone in fighting for market share while maintaining its profits.

For the first three months of 2015 it is predicting that the group's operating profit will be about 5.9 trillion won (£3.65bn/$5.44bn). Sales for the same period are forecast at 47 trillion won.

The company will publish its full financial results later this month.

We've just published our exclusive review of the new 2015 Samsung UE65JU7000 4K TV which gets the full five stars.

[Source: BBC]