Samsung tipped to launch first-ever QD-OLED TV in early 2022

By

New TV tech could give Samsung the edge over rivals

Samsung tipped to launch first-ever QD-OLED TV in early 2022
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's first QD-OLED TVs could arrive in the first half of 2022, according sources quoted by The Korean Economic Daily. There's even talk of the hotly-anticipated sets debuting at January's Consumer Electronics Show.

QD-OLED is a hybrid design that marries the brightness and colours of the quantum dot technology found in Samsung's existing flagship QLED TVs with backlighting from self-emissive OLED panels.

Samsung is already a market leader in the premium TV sector – the tech titan launched its first Mini LED-powered Neo QLED earlier this year – but industry sources believe another next-gen TV tech could shore up its position. 

“Samsung is strengthening its premium strategy. Next year, it plans to unveil new QLED and QD-OLED TVs in the quantum dot category as well as MicroLED TVs in various sizes,” said an unnamed industry official.

Today's rumours tie in nicely with earlier reports that Samsung Display and Samsung Electronics struck a deal that would see the first-ever Samsung QD-OLED TV arrive in 2022.

The article also claims that "when launched, the QD-OLED TVs will be placed between [Samsung's] top-premium segment of MicroLED TVs and its flagship QLED lines." In other words, Samsung is likely to remain focused on MicroLED as the TV tech of tomorrow. 

Finally, the report tips Samsung to launch the 55-inch and 65-inch QD-OLED TVs first, as they are "consumers' preferred sizes". Larger 70-inch QD-OLED TVs will appear at a later date.

Stay tuned for more Samsung QD-OLED leaks and rumours between now and CES 2022.

MORE:

Take a look at the Samsung 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know.

These are the best OLED TVs available right now.

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test