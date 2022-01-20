Pre-order Samsung's Freestyle portable projector and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds

A mere 15 days after the launch of its new Freestyle projector, Samsung has added a little something to sweeten the deal for anyone thinking about buying one.

Pre-order the Pixar lamp-esque projector from Samsung between now and 15th February and the firm will throw in a pair of its Galaxy Buds Live true wireless in-ears, plus a travel case for your new portable image thrower.

As home cinema deals go, it's a tempting offer.

Get free Galaxy Buds Live when you buy a Samsung Freestyle projector at Samsung

Receive a complimentary set of Galaxy Buds Live (in mystic black) when you buy Samsung's new portable projector between now and 15th February. Plus, you can claim a complimentary travel case when you buy the projector any time between now and 29th March. Sweet!

We've yet to have the pleasure of testing the Samsung Freestyle, but on paper there's plenty to like for its £999 asking fee – especially with these extras thrown in. The portable Freestyle offers 1080p resolution, is rated for 550 lumens and can project image sizes from 30 to 100 inches, for starters. It also features a 360-degree 5W in-built speaker, a far-field mic array for Amazon Alexa or Bixby voice assistants and you can control it using either the bundled remote or the Samsung Smart things app.

The Freestyle runs the Tizen 6.5 operating system with onboard apps including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. There's an HDMI port for external connectivity, and content can also be mirrored from both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Despite being portable, the Freestyle's waterproof case is not included in the box as standard, which is just another reason why this deal is worthy of your attention.

While Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live didn't wow us sonically under intense review, they certainly are the company's most ambitious buds to date. Alongside their unique kidney bean shape, these true wireless earbuds boast Bluetooth 5.0, active noise cancelling and a combined 21-hour playtime thanks to the included wireless charging case. And even if you aren't personally on the market for a set of true wireless headphones, it's worth remembering that Valentine's Day is coming...

