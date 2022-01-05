Samsung goes portable with the unusual and unashamedly fun Freestyle projector

Samsung has announced the Freestyle, an intriguing new portable projector weighing only 830 grams and sporting a unique moving-light style design.

The white, barrel-shaped projector sits in a cradle that allows for 180 degrees of rotation with auto-levelling, auto-keystone and auto-focus capabilities.

Offering 1080p resolution and rated for 550 lumens, the Freestyle can project image sizes from 30 to 100 inches. It features a 360-degree five-watt in-built speaker and a far-field mic array for Amazon Alexa or Bixby voice assistants. Users can also access controls using the included remote or the Samsung Smart things app.

The Freestyle runs the Tizen 6.5 operating system with onboard apps including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. There's an HDMI port for external connectivity, and content can also be mirrored from both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Despite being portable, the Freestyle's waterproof case is not included in the box. Neither, it seems, is an internal battery. The projector is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V but does not ship with one. Samsung will produce its own power pack, available separately, though there's no word yet on battery life or price.

Fortunately, you can still plug the Freestyle into hard power or – with the aid of an additional base accessory – any E26 lightbulb socket. This means that you can easily suspend the Freestyle from the ceiling for all your dance floor needs, though doing so will hamper the projector's ability to swivel.

One accessory that is included is a diffusing lens cover designed to be used with the projectors 'ambient' mode that, when enabled, produces automated mood lighting effects synced to your music.

The Freestyle is available for pre-order starting today, priced at $899 / AU$1499 (around £660), with availability in other regions forthcoming.

