Among the cosmetic changes to the R2 is its a sleeker appearance, while it still features handcrafted wooden casework with metal panels. Meanwhile, a new OLED display can be found on the front of the system in order to provide a clearer view from any angle.

Elsewhere, a new RotoDial system - taken from the R7 radiogram - can be found located on top of the unit and is designed to provide owners with an intuitive new way of controlling the R2.

With regards the technological improvements that Ruark says have been implemented, the latest version of the R2 features DAB, DAB+ and FM radio tuners and the company has described these as "exceptional". Internet and Bluetooth support now means that you can stream radio stations from around the world or, alternatively, your music collection that's stored on a compatible Bluetooth device.

Several R2s can also be connected to the same network and be used as a multi-room audio system, which could see Ruark go up against the likes of Sonos as multi-room audio continues on its upward curve this year. USB playback is also now supported, with the socket also able to charge the majority of smartphones. Spotify Connect also makes an appearance in the new R2, allowing Premium Spotify subscribers to control playback via the RotoDial.

The third generation Ruark Audio R2 will be available to purchase from the end of October for £399.

