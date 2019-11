The company claims that this is "more than any other portable DAB radio on the market". It runs on six D-size batteries, or the mains.

Designed for indoor or outdoor use, the ecologic 7 has a built-in carry handle, 20 presets, DAB/FM tuner with RDS, a clock with multi-function alarm and adjustable sleep timer.

Additional features include bass and treble controls, headphone and line-in sockets, and an AC adapter.

The Roberts ecologic 7 is available in black or white for £90.

