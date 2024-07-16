Quick! The superb WiiM Pro Plus is now £50 off in this unmissable Prime Day deal

The hi-fi deal that we've been waiting for has finally appeared: the five-star WiiM Pro Plus music streamer has dropped in price during the Amazon Prime Day sales. While it is on sale for £175 at Amazon, the bigger £50 discount can be found at specialist hi-fi retailers – it's now £169 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson. But hurry – based on our experience, this deal won't last long!

The WiiM Pro Plus won us (and many other hi-fi fans) over thanks to its compact, feature-packed form that performs admirably for its original £219 asking price. A worthy What Hi-Fi? winner, the WiiM Pro Plus is a great way of adding wireless streaming powers to any hi-fi system, especially if you're low on space and cash.

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable streamer to pass through our listening room in the last few months. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature. It was a steal at full price but with £50 off? It almost feels too good to be true.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

In many ways, the superb-value WiiM Pro Plus offers similar functionality to the also five-star Cambridge Audio MXN10, which is similarly compact but costs nearly twice the price. That makes it rather remarkable value, as it's hard to convince ourselves that it's half as good.

For the money, this little streamer lets you quickly and easily add streaming skills to most home setups, with the WiiM offering a robust set of connectivity options – it might not have HDMI, but optical and RCA line-level inputs/outputs mean it can connect to most amplifiers. Streaming-wise, it's as feature-rich as you can get: there's dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. An intuitive app makes it quick and easy to stream tracks from popular music services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and plenty more.

But how does it sound, we hear you ask? Based on our testing, our reviewers reported it delivers great sound considering the wallet-friendly asking price. As we said in our review: “the WiiM Pro Plus is hard to lay a glove on at the price. It sounds poised and accomplished, it has a surprisingly well-executed control app, and it’s ready to form the basis of a multi-room system too."

We're not exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to the budget end of the hi-fi market for streamers, but the WiiM rises above its competitors with a performance, feature set and ease of use that belies its price. Per our review: "If you want to do better than this, it’s going to cost you quite a lot more money.” Sounds tempting? Head over to Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson to get this lowest-ever deal on the Pro Plus before it runs out.

