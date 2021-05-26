Quick! Save 35% on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

On the hunt for a hot headphones deal? How about a whopping £121 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700? Bose's premium wireless headphones are down from £350 to £229 right now at a number of retailers – that's a saving of over 35 per cent!

We praised these noise-cancelling headphones for their "crystal-clear sound" and "next-gen noise-cancellation" when we reviewed them at £350. So at £229, we have absolutely no hesitation in recommending them at this crazy-low price. The deal is available on the black or midnight blue finishes at Amazon, while at John Lewis and Electricshop you can get black or silver – the choice is yours.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive four-star review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, lively sound and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, volume controls and battery check while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you precise control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

At the time of our original review, the only downside we could find was the price and performance compared to their closest rivals, the Sony WH-1000XM3. Now that there is £121 slashed off the price, we'd happily snap up a pair.

