Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds drop to record-low price of £50 in the Prime Day sale

Prime Day 2022 is in full swing, and we've just spotted an smokin' deal: 37% off the four-star Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds (opens in new tab). Previously £80, these affordable, lightweight buds are now just £50.

In addition to a £30 saving (opens in new tab), the Elite 3 serve up "expressive and detailed sound", 28 hours battery life, IP55 waterproofing and an extremely comfy fit. There's no noise cancelling, but this is still a great deal on a fantastic pair of headphones...

They dipped to £57.86 earlier this month, but this Prime Day deal is a record-low price...

Jabra Elite 3 £80 £50 at Amazon (save £30)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Four stars

The Jabra Elite 3 are the most affordable true wireless in-ears the company has ever delivered. Despite the low price, spec is generous: wireless connectivity, for example, is via Bluetooth 5.2 – and there’s support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec too. Sound is delivered by a couple of 6mm full-range dynamic drivers.

The Elite 3 keep the music coming for a very competitive 28 hours – seven hours in the earbuds themselves plus another three full charges in the tidy little case. Control is available from the push/push button on the surface of each earbud, or the Jabra Sound+ control app.

The big draw here is the sound quality – the Elite 3 are an extraordinarily engaging listen for the money. Timing is good, and there’s a good level of insight and detail across the board. The lowest frequencies are nicely managed, too.

We rated the Jabra Elite a healthy four stars at their £80 RRP. Now that you can pick up these well-specced buds for only £50 on Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab), they should be high on your shopping list.

