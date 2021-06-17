Quick! Cambridge Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds debut in the Prime Day sales

Cambridge Audio is adding to Prime Day 2021 in a big way, by significantly dropping the price of its new and rather splendid Melomania 1 Plus true wireless earbuds – for a full week!

Starting today (three days ahead of Prime Day proper – and just in time to be a last-minute Father's Day gift) customers can nab their set of Melomania 1 Plus for £20 off the usual price of £120. Head over to Amazon or Cambridge Audio now and you'll get them for just £99.95 / €109.95.

Be warned though: this is the first time these headphones have been discounted, and quantities are limited.

Early Prime Day headphones deal

Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds £120 £100 (save £20!)

These five-star true wireless headphones only launched three months ago but they're now available with a healthy 17% discount for Prime Day. They sound clear and exciting and boast class-leading battery life. At this price, they're a no-brainer.View Deal

The Melomania 1 Plus take the award-winning performance of Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones (the Award-winning Melomania 1) up a level – and that's saying something.

The in-ear headphones add app support and thus customisable EQ settings plus an innovative High Performance Audio Mode. The earbuds also now feature USB-C fast charging and an impressive 45 hours of total battery life (nine hours from a single charge plus four full charges in the case).

Under intense review, we praised the new model's "extra ounce of dynamic expression" over its predecessor. Buy a set and you'll get impressive clarity and detail, especially given their reduced price.

Remember, this particular true wireless headphones deal runs from Friday 18th June at 12:01am until Thursday 24th June, 2021 at 11:59pm or until stock runs out, whichever comes first. If you've had one eye on these headphones then now could be a great time to buy.

