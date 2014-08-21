Now the company has announced the launch of its new Evoke D2 (above) and D4 Mio range of digital radios, and we have high expectations for these two models offering Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

The Evoke D2 (£130) and D4 (£180) Mio radios come in seven different colours: almond, aloe, cerulean, charcoal, pewter, raspberry and scarlet. You'll also be able to mix it up with interchangeable casings at a cost of £25/30 each.

According to Pure, its Evoke D2 Mio is designed for small spaces such as kitchens and home offices, while the premium Evoke D4 Mio model (above) is suited to all rooms of the house; its SnoozeHandle is designed specially for the bedroom.

Features include an auxiliary input for iPod/MP3 players; alarm, sleep and snooze timers; an OLED display; and a kitchen timer, while optional rechargeable battery packs let you take the radios out and about, with up to 20 hours (D2 Mio) or 15 hours (D4 Mio) of playback.

Pure senior director of sales and marketing Nick Hucker said: "Home and garden improvements are one of life's great loves, which is why our new range comes with interchangeable casings, giving consumers that added flexibility."

