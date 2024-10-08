Prime Day starts with a bang! This Award-winning Sony home cinema amp hits its lowest price ever

Well here we are at Prime Big Deal Days, and already we have seen this Award-winning home cinema amplifier hit its lowest price ever. We're off to a good start.

With £300 off the 'tested at' price, this five-star AV receiver is now just £699 at Amazon, making it better value than ever. That's around £100 cheaper than its previous best price.

Sony TA-AN1000 best ever deal

Sony TA-AN1000 was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300)

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed it with our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. And now, it's £300 cheaper – grab it quick. Five stars

Read our Sony TA-AN1000 review

The TA-AN1000 AV receiver is flexible enough to work with your system, offering seven channels of power amplification that can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or a 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

With all channels driven, Sony claims the receiver is capable of 85W per channel, putting it on a par with its rival the Denon AVC-X3800H. That receiver also currently sells for about £500 more the Sony at this price (although it does have two extra channels of power amplification).

The AN1000 won't disappoint in the HDMI department either, with two HDMI outputs with eARC and six HDMI inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats, plus it plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It is similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, and wireless playback is available via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Sonos users can even hook this up to their multi-room setup, thanks to Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance, in our review we bestow high praise on it, stating simply that "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We note how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praise it for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set ties together with its performance to make it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amplifier at this level, we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer last year – but now, at just £699? It's nothing short of a bargain.

MORE:

Read our full review of the Sony TA-AN1000

Our pick of the best AV receivers we've tested

Tips on how to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound