Prime Day headphone deals: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless hit lowest-ever price

The first Amazon Prime Day deals are now live and we bring good news for anyone in the market for a top-rated pair of true wireless earbuds. The Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds – one of our favourite ever pairs – have hit a new low price of £130.
This brilliant Prime Day deal means you can now save £90 on the original price of these excellent true wireless buds, which offer noise-cancelling technology, great sound quality and bags of battery life. It's the cheapest price we've seen, following last year's Black Friday price of £149. Incredible value.
The deal is now available for Amazon Prime customers and is running through to tomorrow night (Tuesday 22nd June, 11:59pm) or while stocks last. Not a Prime customer? You can always sign-up for the 30-day free trial...
Best Prime Day headphones deal
Sony WF-1000XM3
£230 £130 at Amazon (save £90)
The Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound, and they're now down to their lowest ever price. A brilliant Prime Day deal.View Deal
The WF-1000XM3 aren't the latest and greatest Sony pair, now that their successors have arrived in the form of the new WF-1000XM4 (£250), which have raised the benchmark for premium true wireless earbuds even further. But at £120 cheaper, the older pair are certainly worth considering for those on a tighter budget.
As well as superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and decent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case), as well as class-leading sound for the money.
Indeed, while not the newest pair on the market, they're still one of the very best. At £130 for Prime Day, they're one of the best headphones deals out there.
