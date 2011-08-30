Pioneer X-HM70DAB £450

Not content with dropping news of its new Blu-ray player on us today, Pioneer is also introducing five micro hi-fi systems, priced from £130 to £450.

All but the entry-level X-HM10 CD receiver (£130) come fitted with a DAB+ radio, composite video out, USB connectivity and a direct digital connection for iPod/iPhone.

The X-HM20DAB (£200) gets higher grade speakers and an iPhone/iPod dock as well as iPad support via USB, and above that comes the more powerful £300 X-HM50DAB.

Pioneer X-HM20DAB £200

At the top of the range is the £450 X-HM70DAB CD receiver with internet radio, subwoofer preout and DLNA home networking capability. It can also be bought without speakers as the XC-HM70DAB for £350.

All the new Pioneer micro systems will be available in the UK this autumn.

