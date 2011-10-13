Pioneer has launched three new hi-fi and home cinema systems with features ranging from Apple AirPlay and DLNA streaming, DVD/CD playback, and internet radio.

The X-SMC5 (pictured), X-SMC3 and X-SMC1 each have a slightly different set of features.

Leading the way as the most feature-packed is the X-SMC5, with DVD and CD playback, internet and FM radio, AirPlay, DLNA and Bluetooth support.

You'll also find a USB input for playing music, an HDMI output, plus headphone and auxiliary inputs. There's wireless and wired internet connectivity.

The X-SMC5 also includes a Bluetooth adapter, allowing you to connect up to four Bluetooth devices and play music through the system. The free Air Jam app allows you to make a shared playlist with queued tracks from all four devices.

Pioneer's X-SMC3 removes the disc player, and in turn the HDMI output, but otherwise keeps the wireless AirPlay, DLNA and Bluetooth streaming (adapter not included), plus FM and internet radio.

The entry-level model X-SMC1 is a more basic home cinema system, with a DVD/CD player, HDMI output, USB input and FM radio. Again, the option of adding Bluetooth is available.

The Pioneer X-SMC5 will cost around £349, the X-SMC3 £199, the X-SMC1 £169.

