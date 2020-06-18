Philips OLED TVs and audio kit to get DTS Play-Fi multi-room support

Philips is bringing the DTS Play-Fi streaming multi-room platform onboard its existing and future TV and audio kit.

The company's partnership with DTS and support for Play-Fi will allow compatible Philips products, as well as DTS Play-Fi-enabled kit from other brands, to work together in a multi-room capacity.

Play-Fi is a hi-res audio platform that lets you connect up to 32 devices together to stream audio from services such as Spotify, Tidal and Amazon or a NAS device – all controllable via the DTS Play-Fi app.

The new Philips OLED805 OLED TVs in addition to every 2020 Philips Android TV will soon feature DTS Play-Fi, while 2019 Philips Android models will gain support over a free over-air firmware update in the coming months.

A new range of Philips soundbars and wireless speakers equipped with Play-Fi will launch in September, too.

The move looks to strengthen Philips' position in the wireless multi-room audio market, which is led by Sonos, Bluesound, Audio Pro and Bose, and the DTS Play-Fi and Denon HEOS ecosystems.

