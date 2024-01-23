Philips announces three-strong compact Dolby Atmos soundbar lineup

Philips is set to launch three new soundbars this year – the B6309, B5309 & B5109 – all with low profiles which should fit neatly under most TVs.

All three bars feature plenty of connectivity options with HDMI eARC, optical, aux-in, and USB playback on board. On the wireless front, there's Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio support for better sound quality and reduced latency.

The first in the brand's lineup is the 2.1-channel TAB6309, pictured above paired with its accompanying wireless subwoofer. The bar measures just 37mm in height, offering Dolby Atmos immersive audio without any risk of blocking what's on screen. It is also DTS Virtual:X compatible and offers a claimed 320W max-power output. The bar's EasyLINK system allows you to control both the soundbar and a Philips TV with one remote control handset.

Up next is the TAB5309 which is described as being a 2.1-channel mid-sized bar measuring 76.6cm in width. This also comes with a wireless subwoofer and is DTS Virtual:X compatible while offering Dolby Digital Plus support and 240W of power.

Finally, there is the TAB5109. It's a 2.0 system and also measures 76.6cm in width. Philips describes this bar as being suitable for those wanting cinema sound in smaller rooms. It too offers compatibility with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Digital Plus, though, as a 2.0 system, it doesn't come with a wireless subwoofer like the other bars in the range.

Release dates and pricing are yet to be confirmed, so watch this space.

MORE:

Best soundbars 2024: top options for every budget, tried and tested

Best surround sound systems 2024: speakers and soundbars for immersive home cinema audio