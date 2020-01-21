Philips announces OLED805 and OLED855 TVs for 2020

Instead of revealing any new TVs at CES 2020, Philips has waited until today to announce two new OLEDs for 2020. The OLED805 and OLED855 have just been unveiled at the company's annual European TV event in Amsterdam, and they both go big on AI tech.

While there are two model numbers here, the only difference between the two sets is the stand. The OLED805 features a "chamfered stand" while the OLED855 has a "central stand angled to the table". Both stands are finished in dark chrome and are designed to give the impression that the sets are floating above the table-top.

(There is also an OLED865 model, but this will be available in very few countries and again differs only in terms of the stand)

And now for the business end of the new OLEDs...

(Image credit: Philips)

The tech within each is identical, and the big news is the arrival of Philips's 4th Gen P5 processor, which utilises AI technology that uses neural networks and machine learning to analyse millions of video clips from a bespoke database in order to tailor picture quality to be as natural as possible.

Support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision remains, as does Philips' three-sided Ambilight tech. Dolby Atmos is also on board, and both TVs boast a 50-watt speaker system. The operating system, meanwhile, is Android 9.0.

Both sets will be available in 55in and 65in versions and will be available in May. Pricing is yet to be announced, but if they're anything like the company's 2019 OLEDs they should be competitive.

MORE:

The best TVs of CES 2020

Best TVs 2020

Best OLED TV deals 2020