Own Amazon Echo Buds? Update now to avoid overheating risk

Amazon has warned that its Echo Buds true wireless headphones could be at risk of overheating. Users should download the latest software update as soon as possible to prevent the risk of a meltdown.

"We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case," said an Amazon spokesperson. "Out of an abundance of caution, we released an over-the-air software update that addresses this potential issue.”

Customers received an email on Wednesday from Amazon confirming that the update would not only solve the problem but also improve "the long-term performance of Echo Buds’ batteries.” The buds currently last around five hours per charge.

The tech giant hasn't said whether there's any chance of the Echo Buds catching fire, but there's no need for users to panic since they should automatically receive the update when the Echo Buds are connected to a smartphone and the Alexa app via Bluetooth.

Want to be 100% sure it's fixed? Here's how to confirm the update for your Echo Buds:

1. Open the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case).

2. Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone.

3. Open the Alexa app and select “Devices” in the bottom right.

4. Choose “Echo & Alexa” then “Echo Buds”.

5. Scroll to the “About” section at the bottom of the page.

6. Confirm that your device is running software version 318119151 or higher and you're good to go.

7. Have a different software version? Make sure your Buds are at least 30% charged. Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside and keep them within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes. The software should automatically update and show as version 318119151 or higher.

The Amazon Echo Buds were released in 2019 to compete with Apple's AirPods. For £119 ($130), they provide decent noise-cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the firm's built-in Alexa voice assistant. Tempted? We don't blame you, but we'd check out our best wireless earbuds recommendations before you buy.

