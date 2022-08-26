Own a recent Samsung smart TV? You can now get 3 months free Apple TV+

If you own a Samsung smart TV, you could be entitled to three months' free Apple TV+.

The deal applies to anyone who owns a Samsung smart TV made since 2018, and is valid until 28th November. To redeem it, head to the Apple TV app on your Samsung smart TV and follow the instructions.

Apple TV+ is Apple's TV and movie streaming platform. While it lacks the subscriber numbers of Disney+ or Netflix, it is trying to carve out a niche as the home of quality content. Recent successes include the series Severance and Ted Lasso, and its original movie CODA which won the Best Picture Oscar at last year's Academy Awards.

It streams content in 4K Dolby Vision HDR (or HDR10 on Samsung TVs) with Dolby Atmos audio. After the trial, it costs £5 / $5 / AU$8 a month.

The streaming wars are hotting up. After suffering its first loss of subscribers in over a decade, Netflix announced an ad-supported tier that will cost less than its ad-free options. This won't offer Netflix's full content library, and might not allow downloads for offline viewing.

Disney+ is also working on an ad-supported subscription tier, which should launch before the end of the year. Netflix fans looking to pay less will have to wait until early 2023 for its ad-funded tier.

This Apple TV+ deal could tide you over nicely until then.

