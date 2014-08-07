Optoma claims the HD26 is "ideal for use without dimming the lights" thanks to its 3200-lumen brightness. This is designed to let it be used on a more regular basis for watching TV shows, sports, movies and for playing games.

The HD26 comes with two HDMI 1.4 inputs, which means you can easily switch between a variety of sources - including games consoles, Blu-ray players and digital set-top boxes. An MHL connection also means a supporting smartphone or tablet can be connected if you wanted to share photos and videos on a bigger screen.

Built-in speakers provide 10W of audio, which Optoma claims can "easily fill a living space". An audio output is onboard for connecting to external sound systems. Meanwhile, the Optoma HD26 also comes with full 3D support and a gaming mode; the latter of which is designed to improve response times and provide maximum contrast and vivid colours.

The Optoma HD26 is available now for an MSRP of £650.

