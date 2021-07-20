Oppo Enco Free2 earbuds take aim at Apple's AirPods Pro with ANC for just £89

Oppo has just announced the launch of the Oppo Enco Free2 earbuds, designed in partnership with Danish hi-fi specialist Dynaudio. It isn't the first time the two have paired up either – the recently-reviewed Oppo Enco X is another result of the happy partnership.

The Oppo Enco Free2 true wireless budget AirPods alternatives (which certainly look the part thanks to the familiar 'toothbrush-head' design) feature Active Noise Cancellation and promise up to 30 hours of battery life – 6.5 hours from the buds, or 4 hours if you've deployed ANC, the rest in the case – plus IP54 dust and water-resistance.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Enco Free2 promises clearer, more detailed sound by analysing users’ unique hearing profiles to create a tailor-made setup – there's also a Sound Equaliser feature integrated in the HeyMelody app, compatible with Android and iOS devices.

In addition, you'll get on-ear touch controls, USB-C charging (which takes 1.5 hours from flat to fully-juiced) smart pause and Bluetooth 5.2. The triple-mic noise cancelling feature promises clear voice capture for calls, and there's a Transparency Mode to hear ambient sound when you're on-the-go.

The Oppo Enco Free2 is available now, in both black and white, for the temptingly-low price of £89 from Oppo's e-store or Amazon.

