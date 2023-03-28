Onkyo's new flagship AVR brings 'studio-grade audio' to the home

Onkyo's new AV receiver promises to bring studio-grade audio processing to your home. The TX-RZ70 is one of Onkyo's first products since the brand was acquired by Premium Audio Company (PAC) in 2021. As such, all eyes are on it. Thankfully, this flagship AVR looks great, on paper at least.

It boasts 11.2 channels, with 140 watts per channel. HDMI 2.1, 8K (and 4K) resolution and 40GPS speeds come as standard. It also has full bandwidth functionality for the fastest refresh rates to keep up with the likes of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Audio performance is aided by the 23-bit ESS Sabre DACs which provide ultra-low distortion. The sound is optimised for your room thanks to the Dirac Live Room Correction, while you can also upgrade to Dirac Live Bass Control, which harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to optimise bass performance for your surroundings.

Voice controls come courtesy of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. Roon Ready certification will land in September of this year via a firmware update, letting you access your entire high-resolution music library digitally.

aptX Bluetooth is onboard too, so you can listen to music in a higher-quality codec using a pair of compatible wireless headphones. And the rest of its spec list reads ticks a large number of tech boxes: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Surround, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in, THX Certified for Theatre Reference Sound and Klipsch Optimized Mode for optimum performance with Klipsch's Reference Premiere speakers all come as standard. Talk about being fully featured.

The Onkyo TX-RZ70 AVR will go on sale in the spring for £3099 (€3299 / $2799).

MORE:

Will it make our list of best AV receivers?

22 of the best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema sound

Want something smaller? See our pick of the best soundbars