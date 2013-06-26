Onkyo's new CS-255DAB mini hi-fi system will not only dock and charge the iPhone 5, but can also handle legacy iPhone/iPod models – as well as audio playback from compatible smartphones and tablets – via USB.

The integrated dock includes a Lightning connector for the iPhone 5, iPod Touch (5th gen) and iPod nano (7th gen). There's also a stereo 3.5mm input for devices that can't use the USB connection.

A DAB/DAB+ tuner with 40 memory presets is fitted as standard, along with a 30-preset FM tuner, front-loading CD player, digital amp and a pair of two-way speakers. All for £250.

The speaker cabinets feature a 10cm cone driver, 20mm balanced-dome tweeter and a cabinet with non-parallel sides and rolled edges to prevent internal standing waves, which can hinder performance.

A selectable two-mode Super Bass function is intended to prevent the "muffled boominess" typical of small audio systems, says Onkyo.

The Onkyo CS-255DAB will be available in a white finish from July.

By Andy Clough



