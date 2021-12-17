OnePlus Buds Z2 boast Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2 and 38-hour battery life

OnePlus Z2 true wireless headphones
We'll get straight to the good part: the new Z2 true wireless earbuds from OnePlus boast a spec sheet worth reading at a very palatable price point – perhaps even AirPods alternatives worthy. 

These in-ears sport the same 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers found in the firm's pricier OnePlus Buds Pro. They also boast active noise cancellation that promises to block 40dB of extraneous noise, a transparency mode, a 38-hour total battery life with flash-charging (a ten-minute charge should yield five hours of playback), a three-mic setup calibrated for noise and wind reduction during calls, Dolby Atmos for immersive, true-to-life sound using industry-leading spatial audio, an IP55 water and sweat resistance earbuds rating (the case carries a splash-proof IPX4 rating), Bluetooth 5.2 with 94ms ultra-low latency for slick gaming, Google Fast Pair, on-ear controls and HeyMelody app support. 

All of this, and the OnePlus Buds Z2 are only £99 ($99, roughly AU$139), which is quite a bit less than the August-launch OnePlus Buds Pro's asking fee of £139 ($149, about AU$259). 

It's not too late to add them to your Christmas list... 

OnePlus Z2

