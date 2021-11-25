Now TV Black Friday offer brings Sky Cinema, Succession and more for half-price

This Now TV Black Friday deal is certainly one to sit up pay attention to. You can get four months of access to the Cinema and Entertainment bundles for half-price. That's just £9.98 per month, for four months, to enjoy Succession, White Lotus and a tonne of Sky Movies.

The Now Black Friday deal is listed as half-price on the Entertainment & Cinema bundle which is normally £19.98. That's £9.99 for the Entertainment bundle and £9.99 for the Cinema. Instead it's just £9.98 together, and that's not bad at all.

If you don't cancel at the end of the four-month intro offer, it goes back up to £19.98 per month thereafter but there's no contract, so you're not locked into paying any more than you're happy to.

Now TV Black Friday deal

Now Entertainment & Cinema for 4 months plus 7-day Boost trial £19.98 Now Entertainment & Cinema for 4 months plus 7-day Boost trial £19.98 £9.98 (save 50% on big nights in) at Now

This half-price deal means Entertainment and Cinema is just £9.98 per month and it also includes a 7-day free trial of Boost, which auto-renews at £5 a month. After the trial periods, membership auto-renews monthly at £19.98 for Entertainment, Sky Cinema and £5 for Boost, so set yourself a reminder somewhere.

Now throws in a 7-day free trial of its HD, ad-free Boost service but it might be worth removing that at checkout rather than accidentally hooking yourself into an extra fiver per month without really meaning to.

If that all still sounds a bit much just to binge watch Succession, then you might want to go for the plain old 7-day free trial of the Now Entertainment & Cinema bundle. Catch up on season 3 of the Roy family war in one week and then cancel before you have to pay a penny.

Happy viewing.

