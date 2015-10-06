The aluminium in-ears replace the outgoing K10U and use Noble’s 10-driver flagship configuration, which has previously been used in the company’s high-end in-ear monitors and custom in-ear monitors.

Housed within the aluminium casing is a ten-armature low-impedance four-way design, which Noble says delivers a "highly coherent presentation across a wide frequency range and delivers the best-ever performance from a portable IEM product". The 10 drivers are assigned to bass, mid-range, mid/high, high and super-high frequencies.

The headphones have a detachable two-pin cable and come supplied with a Pelican 1010 crush-proof carry case, velvet pouch, 12 pairs of ear tips and a cleaning tool.

The Noble Kaiser 10U aluminium in-ears are available now in two finishes for £999.

