No, it's not Black Friday today – but here's why you should shop today instead

When is Black Friday? What is Black Friday? Is Black Friday happening right now, all around us? Well, yes and no. The Black Friday sales have well and truly started, of that there can be no doubt, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis, all having officially launched their annual sales.

But in fact the real Black Friday isn't until 29th November, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This is merely a warm-up; the first shoots of discount frenzy and a chance for us all to limber up and prepare to buy that new toothbrush (save £300!?) that we never wanted.

However, the positive news is that we only bother you with the best deals on the best products. We only recommend products we've tested and liked, and that have a genuine discount that makes the product worth purchasing. And there are already five-star, award-winning products at their lowest-ever prices.

Not only do we think many of these prices won't be beaten – it's also conceivable that they will sell out. So if you're ready to enter the Black Friday bunfight, and you're in the market for something that will enhance your music listening or movie watching, you're in the right place. Read on for a selection of the best Black Friday deals that are already live – and may not stick around long enough to make it to next Friday.

The best Black Friday deals already live

Lowest ever price Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £32 at Amazon (save £17)

Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

Sonos Ray £279 £149 at Sonos (save £130)

Sonos's most accessible soundbar is an affordable, fuss-free way to seriously upgrade your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection, but it makes up for this with an energetic, upbeat sound and the streaming smarts seen in Sonos speakers.

Also available at Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos

Lowest ever price Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £188 at Amazon (save £71)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Five stars Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £380 at Amazon (save £270)

Lowest-ever price: £380

At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £280 now £119 (save £161)

The C3 portable speaker has it all, combining multi-room skills, solid build and excellent sound quality in an impressively well-priced package. Now that said price has fallen dramatically, it could be the best time to buy. Five stars

Read our Audio Pro Addon C3 review

Product of the Year Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers was £549 now £529 at Richer Sounds (save £20)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called these standmounts "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £549 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price.

Deal also at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson

Five stars – Award winner Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £625 at Amazon (save £274)

This soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wifi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. It sits proudly in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame for good reason. This price specifically relates to the white model, however, the black Sonos Arc is also discounted to £651.



Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £69 at Amazon (save £30)

What Hi-Fi? Award winners yet again, these are the best performance-per-pound value wireless earbuds on the market – and that's before they got a price cut for Black Friday. Bargain! What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-C700N review

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

This excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos wireless speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. Sonos deals are rare, so any money off is a good deal in our book. Five stars

Read our Sonos Era 300 review

Lowest-ever price Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There's a reason the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best budget music streamer out there, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. The MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible price. Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

New deal KEF LSX II LT streaming speaker system was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity to hit a slightly newer price, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for music streaming or TV sound, and this newly crowned Award winner has just got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon