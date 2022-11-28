No assembly required: Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker is down to £84 on Cyber Monday

IKEA doesn't really do Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. But we've spotted this sneaky little deal tucked away on the Swedish furniture giant's website: a £15 saving on the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker.

The regular price is £99 (also the price we reviewed this four-star wireless speaker at), and this 15% off deal is valid until 11th December (or while stocks last) on both black and white colours.

Thankfully, there's no need to get the allen key out: it all comes in one piece, and it combines IKEA's space-saving ethos with Sonos's multi-room streaming smarts for a sub-£100 price that makes it the cheapest Sonos speaker around. And now it's even cheaper at just £84.

(opens in new tab) Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker was £99 now £84 at IKEA (save £15) (opens in new tab)

A match made in audio and lifestyle heaven: Sonos brings the streaming smarts and IKEA designs a truly bookshelf speaker that's flexible in placement and orientation. It has a bold, focused presentation and plugs into Sonos' class-leading ecosystem – what's not to like at this 15% off deal?

The Symfonisk is a quirky design that makes the most of IKEA's multi-functional ethos: it can be wall-mounted and hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other clutter you decide to place upon it. It can also be rested vertically or horizontally, and at about the size of a long brick can be easily tucked away in a fashion many other wireless speakers can’t.

You get wired ethernet and AirPlay 2 for streaming, but its real draw is being fully integrated into the existing Sonos ecosystem, and it will link to any other Sonos kit you have. It is fully controllable within the app, will receive all the same updates as the company’s other products, and you can even pair two together to perform in stereo.

While it won't trouble the Sonos One in sound quality, there is a similar character: the Symfonisk is bold and focused in its delivery, with voices especially, unashamedly belting out the more animated of our tunes with comparable energy. Timing and dynamics are decent if not class-leading, and it goes quiet enough for relaxed background listening.

We can confidently say you’re not going to get a better-sounding multi-room speaker with Sonos’ sonic signature for less than three figures – not to mention one that you can use as a floating bookshelf. If you're looking for something a little different (or are very short on space) this Sonos x IKEA speaker isn't a bad shout at this discounted price.

