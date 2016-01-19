The Headroom show takes place on the 29th and 30th January 2016 at the Metropolis Studios in Chiswick. Brands including Sennheiser, Shure, Audiolab, Audeze and Astell & Kern among others will all be in attendance and some have new kit to bring to the UK.

Sennheiser will be showing off its new reference-level headphone, the HD800S. The new headphones use “absorber technology” found in the IE800 in-ears and come with an XLR-4 balanced cable to “maximise sound quality from sources with balanced outputs”.

Headroom will also be the first place in the UK to see Audiolab’s new M-DAC+, which improves on its predecessor by adding 32-bit/384kHz resolution for the USB input. It also supports four DSD and seven PCM filters and benefits from updated circuitry.

Shure’s KSE 1500 sound-isolating electrostatic in-ear headphones will be making their way to London as well. They come with a hi-res USB amp/DAC which supports 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio.

The show will also give visitors the first chance to see Audeze's new LCD-4 headphones and King headphone amplifier. The LCD-4 headphones use "Double Magnetic Fluxor arrays", a variation on Fluxor technology found in the EL-8s, designed to increase magnetic power, resulting in a more efficicent driver from a reduced weight.

The King headphone amp meanwhile has a hybrid design, a symmetrical circuit and claims low impedance, low distortion and wide frequency output.

Quad’s VA-One headphone amplifier will be another highlight at the show, alongside Arcam’s MusicBoost headphone amp/DAC for iPhone.

For more information about the show, head to the Headroom website.

