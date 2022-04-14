New Sonos product? Sonos event scheduled for 25th May

Is a new Sonos device launching next month? The company's latest invitation would suggest so...

The firm has sent out save the dates for an event on 25th May. It invites attendees to "Step into the magic with Sonos". It also invites assorted press and media to "join us as we Journey through Sonos..."

That's right, Journey with a capital 'J'. Could that be the name of a new feature? Or even a new Sonos product? Something portable? The event will also include "tech briefings by appointment", which suggests there will be some new tech to discuss.

Whatever could it be? Sonos is expanding into smart TV interfaces with a new Home Theater OS project. How do we know? It's posted job adverts seeking people with relevant experience. Maybe we'll see the fruits of its labour on the 25th.

TVs is a new area for the firm. Until now, Sonos has designed and released apps to control its extensive range of speakers for mobile devices and desktop PCs, but never TVs. The company’s existing home cinema products (including the What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbars) also don’t ship with their own remote and can instead be controlled using third-party TV remotes.

But maybe it's sticking with more familiar fare. Sonos recently acquired Mayht, whose Heartmotion transducer technology allows speakers to be 10 times smaller without compromising sound quality. So it could be developing smaller speakers with big sound, or the same-sized speakers with even more audio prowess. Though this acquisition is a little too recent to have borne any new products just yet.

Then there's the small matter of Sonos' wireless headphones, which have been rumoured for a long time now. Will they finally see the light of day next month? We'll be there at the event to bring you all the news as it breaks.

