Naim brings Tidal Connect to Mu-so wireless speakers

The latest Naim Mu-so family of wireless speakers now has another weapon in its streaming arsenal: Tidal Connect. Thanks to a free software update rolling out now, the Mu-so 2 and Mu-so Qb 2 all-in-one music systems can stream Tidal directly without having to go through the Naim app.

It also opens up more Tidal features than the Naim app. But if you want to just use core Tidal streaming, you can still fire up the Naim app as before.

The firmware update is version 4.3, and it started rolling out yesterday. As well as the standard Naim Mu-so 2, it's also heading to the Mu-so Qb 2, Mu-so Wood Edition (pictured) and the Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition.

You download and install it via the Naim app.

This brings the Mu-so range in line with Naim's Uniti family, which already support Tidal Connect. More free upgrades are also promised, bringing more functionality to the devices.

Tidal Connect is included to all Tidal subscribers. If you're not one of them, you can bag a free 90-day trial when you buy a compatible Naim streamer.

