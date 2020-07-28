Naim Audio partners with Pininfarina for Battista hypercar sound system

Naim Audio is no stranger to in-car sound systems. It already has a successful partnership with Bentley under its cambelt, but the brand’s latest four-wheeled venture will see it enter new territory.

Naim has teamed up with legendary Italian car design firm Automobili Pininfarina to provide a bespoke sound system for its all-electric, 1900 horsepower hypercar, Battista. Only 150 Battistas will be produced, each one costing €2.6 million and capable of hitting a mightily impressive 217mph.

The unique sound system comprises ten speakers and includes a dual voice coil subwoofer positioned between the driver and passenger seat and super-tweeters located behind the seats and in the panels of Battista’s striking butterfly doors. Naim has worked closely with its sister brand Focal to help optimise the speakers for Battista’s interior, while Naim’s engineers have tuned the car’s amplification and Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

(Image credit: Naim Audio)

Charlie Henderson, Naim Audio Managing Director said, I am thrilled that our first EV hypercar audio system has been created specifically for the groundbreaking Battista by Automobili Pininfarina. In the electric vehicle era, audio becomes more important than ever. Using the finest components from audiophile-grade automotive speakers, alongside our expertise in audio and digital tuning, Battista will offer an exceptional sonic experience.”

Battista is currently being prepared for final testing which should start in August before deliveries start early in 2021. And yes, we’ve already put our name down for a test drive...

