Musical Fidelity MX-Stream aims to bring high-quality music streaming to your digital hi-fi system

A new addition to Musical Fidelity's MX range, the MX-Stream is a streaming system and network bridge that can connect to any hi-fi set up that has a DAC with a USB 2.0 audio input.

Ideal for adding online streaming and network capabilities to your existing hi-fi system, the MX-Stream is a compact, feature-packed unit that ensures "only the musical information is transported, with almost no jitter or noise interference".

The MX-Stream supports music streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and internet radio, as well as being Roon Ready. It can access local files on NAS and USB drives, while UPnP and Bluetooth streaming is also available. Audio formats up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 are supported.

Inside, the digital audio circuitry has been customised and optimised to deliver the best performance with near-zero jitter. Each PCB inside has its own power supply unit and high-end voltage stabilisation components. An audio-optimised clock ensures the focus is entirely on bit-perfect audio performance, while every music file is passed through a 'detox' section that removes unwanted interference and noise.

Additional features include a USB Type-B input for connecting a computer/laptop, an HDMI input for attaching a screen, and there's a dedicated control app for Android and iOS devices.

The Musical Fidelity MX-Stream comes in black or silver chassis options, and will cost £859 (€999, $1099, AU$2000) when it's available in August 2022.

MORE:

Check out the best music streamers

Here are the best DACs you can buy

How to build the perfect hi-fi system

Read our Musical Fidelity MX-VYNL review