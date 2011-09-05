In a sign of how competitive the emerging tablet market is fast becoming, Dixons has further slashed the price of Motorola's Xoom.

Amazon cut the price of the 32GB wi-fi only Xoom from £480 to £395 a few months back, and now Dixons has gone even further, bringing it down to £330.

If you want a 3G model, Dixons will sell you one for £400 – a whopping £200 less than the original £600 pricetag.

The Xoom may have been Android Honeycomb's first tablet, but with the launch of new models from Samsung, Sony and Toshiba at IFA in Berlin last week, suddenly it's beginning to show its age.

We awarded the Motorola Xoom four stars when we tested it at its original price of £480.

